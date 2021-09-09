SOS: Season of Storms presented to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs received SOS: Season of Storms here on Wednesday from the book’s author, Fabian Adekunle Badejo, said his publisher House of Nehesi (HNP).

The new poetry collection, presented to Prime Minister Jacobs on International Literacy Day, opens with a live wire of experiences borne of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Prime Minister Jacobs told Badejo that she was looking forward to reading the poems.

“In SOS: Season of Storms Badejo focuses firstly on the St. Martin story. He offers, as memories or solutions, clear, crafted poems about ‘cackling children,’ the elderly, the mentally disturbed, Dutch marines, and ...



