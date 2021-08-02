South Omega Leo Club hosted its first service activity for the Leonistic year | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten South Omega Leo Club hosted its first service activity for the Leonistic year July 1st, 2021-June 30th, 2022, whereby the members came together on Sunday, August 1st, and thoughtfully provided homemade soups and johnnycakes for the most vulnerable persons within the community. The Leo Club also distributed homemade soups to the God Bless Nurse Monique Nanny Nurssy Foundation. The President of the Omega Leo Club, Leo Javid Hurtault remarked, “Our members fully understand the importance of working together with the goal to collectively reinforce and engage the community in building a better place for all. The ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38199-south-omega-leo-club-hosted-its-first-service-activity-for-the-leonistic-year.html