PHILIPSBURG:— United People’s UP Party Member of Parliament, the Honourable Francisco Lacrosse, announced on Easter Monday that he would assist pet owners with microchipping and Spay-neuter surgeries in collaboration with Dr. Edward J. Lee, several American-trained veterinarians from 4 Leaf Rover, and the St. Maarten Veterinary Clinic.

