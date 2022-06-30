Special Needs and Inclusive Education Survey. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Education is in the process of finalizing the draft Special Needs Education Policy. In order to do so, the Department has hired an external consultant to conduct a Situational Analysis related to Special Needs and Inclusive Education.

One of the objectives of the Situational Analysis is to identify the existing needs of children with special educational needs who may or may not be enrolled in Primary and/or Secondary Education. This includes children enrolled in private institutions, those who are home-schooled, and those in care facilities, amongst others.

In order to meet our objective, you are kindly ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40771-special-needs-and-inclusive-education-survey.html