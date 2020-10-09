“Speech and Language difficulties in children: What Parents should know and how they can help.” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing an online workshop entitled, Speech and Language difficulties in children: What parents should know and how they can help.”

The general public, especially parents/guardians of primary school children are invited to attend. This online workshop will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, on Microsoft teams from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

The objective of the workshop is to inform parents, teachers, and the general public about typical speech and language development as well as related disorders. In addition, the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35890-speech-and-language-difficulties-in-children-what-parents-should-know-and-how-they-can-help.html