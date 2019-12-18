Spirit of Discovery boutique cruise vessel makes Inaugural Port Call. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— Spirit of Discovery, the new flagship of Saga Cruises, was welcomed on Wednesday to the destination during its inaugural call. The luxury, smaller-ship ocean cruising vessel is the first-ever new-build ship and the largest ship to ever sail for Saga Cruises, the Kent-based, United Kingdom (UK) cruise line.

Representing the Minister of Tourism & Economic Affairs (Ministry TEATT) Hon. Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher, was Jude Houston of her Cabinet, Port St. Maarten Management representatives, and Ship Agent Pioneer Terminal & Port Services Manager Hubert Leo Chance, were on hand Wednesday morning to exchange the traditional welcome plaques and

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33569-spirit-of-discovery-boutique-cruise-vessel-makes-inaugural-port-call.html