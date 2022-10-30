Sr. Regina Primary school celebrates 55th anniversary with bike-a-thon. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- The Sr. Regina Primary School celebrated its 55th anniversary on Saturday with a well-attended fundraising bike-a-thon.

Around 250 children, (grand)parents, and friends came out to the annual Family Fun Run-Walk and Bike-A-Thon to celebrate with the school. Promoting a healthy lifestyle, the school was very pleased with the large turnout and enthusiasm of the participants. The older children biked from the school to Cupecoy and back. The police accompanied the riders and kept the group together. Red Cross members were on standby in case they were needed. There was also a group that walked the route all the ...



