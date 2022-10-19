St Barth is set to play host to a major Caribbean rum festival from Nov. 1-6. | SMN NEWS

ST BARTHS:--- The fifth annual Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth is set for Nov. 1-6, 2022 for a week-long celebration of artisanal rums from the region’s top producers.



It’s a festival filled with exciting events, from the opening party at the renowned Le Barthelemy hotel to master classes with celebrated distillers to the Tradewind Rum Expo to rum-and-cocktail pairing dinners and rum-and-cigar after parties.



The Expo includes two nights of rum celebrations right on the edge of the water on the Quai in the heart of Gustavia, a rum festival set against the backdrop of superyachts.



And then there’s another ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41566-st-barth-is-set-to-play-host-to-a-major-caribbean-rum-festival-from-nov-1-6.html