St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance: “Descendent authority decides over ancestral remains and their resting places” | SMN NEWS

The St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance is proud of the fact that Emancipation Day is formally a national holiday in St. Eustatius and Saba. This is still being fought for in the European Netherlands. Yet, Emancipation Day 2022 is a day of great worries as well. The day after the visit of the president of Unesco Netherlands, Ms. Kathleen Ferrier, to the burial ground Godet, access to the site was closed. Big rocks have been dumped in front of the graves with bulldozers and filled with sand. “To protect the Godet burial site”, as the government Facebook page claims. ...



