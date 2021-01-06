ST. EUSTATIUS Identification obligation. | SMN NEWS

On Sunday, December 3rd, various tickets were issued on St. Eustatius for, among other things, driving without a driver’s license and for refusing to show a valid driver’s license, valid insurance papers, tax papers, and a valid identity document.

The identification obligation means that everyone from the age of 14 must be able to show a valid proof of identity if the police ask for it. Other officials supervising legal compliance may also ask you for valid proof of identity. If you are unable or unwilling to show an original and valid ID, you are punishable by law. You run ...



