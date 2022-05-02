St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Harris Announces ten Percent retroactive salary increase for civil servants, pensioners and step workers. | SMN NEWS

Basseterre St. Kitts:--- Civil servants, pensioners, and employees of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) received good news today, Monday, May 02 – Labour Day 2022 – as Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced a ten percent increase in salaries, wages, and pensions for all three categories.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that my government has determined that our Civil Servants, Pensioners, and STEP workers will benefit from an increase in wages, salaries, and pensions at a rate of 10% retroactive to January 2022,” Prime Minister Harris said in his 2022 Labour Day address to the nation.

