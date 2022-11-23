St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E. receives honorable commendation for their performance in the National Youth Pitch Competition by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The National Youth Pitch competition that took place on Sunday, November 20th, 2022 was organized by the Ministry of Finance and Islandpreneur.

Seven teams from various schools took part in this intense training and competition but Island Croppin stood out for their idea surrounding agriculture. Our honorable Prime Minister, Ms. Silveria Jacobs commended our school for having a sustainable business solution for the Island. As such, Ms. Jacobs offered to connect the team with the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK)and the Department of Agriculture to continue working to provide agricultural solutions for St. Maarten.

