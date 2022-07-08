St. Maarten Academy PSVE Earns 92% Pass Rate for 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Academy PSVE attained a 92% pass rate at the end of the examination period for 2022. Guided by the theme, “SOAR: The World Awaits You”, a total of 39 students completed the examination period, with 36 (92%) meeting the passing criteria.

At the PBL level, 23 of the 25 students passed, representing a 92% pass rate, with co-valedictorians for this level being Patria Ozuna Marte from class B4A and Jenny Elizee from B4B. The B4A class was mentored by Mr. Claude Amsterdam, achieving a pass rate of 85% while B4B was mentored by Mrs. Macie Pantophlet ...



