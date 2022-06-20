St. Maarten Academy Teachers will not be paid 2022 vacation allowance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over 100 teachers of the St. Maarten Academy both sections will not be receiving their 2022 vacation allowance confirmed member of the Academy Board Roland Duncan.

Teachers of the St. Maarten Academy were paid their vacation allowance in 2020 and 2021 despite the government having a law that states that no vacation allowance should have been paid from 2020.

Duncan explained that the subsidy for the St. Maarten Academy was cut by 12.5% due to the law they have in effect. He said if the St. Maarten Academy applies the law then teachers of the institution would have ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40676-st-maarten-academy-teachers-will-not-be-paid-2022-vacation-allowance.html