St. Maarten Bodybuilding & Fitness Association to host general membership meeting to elect a new board for term 2022-2024 . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Board of the St. Maarten Bodybuilding & Fitness Association (SMBBFA) will be hosting its first general membership meeting on January 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the John Larmonie Center. During this meeting, an election will be held to elect a new board for the term 2022-2024.

Outgoing President of the SMBBFA, Martin Wilson, stated that “Bodybuilding and

Fitness” continue to evolve locally, regionally, and internationally. For this reason, the association has already started with the necessary restructuring to meet these demands. Wilson added that SMBBFA was incredibly proud to see the potential of its local athletes ...



...



