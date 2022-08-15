St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority receives upgraded licenses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Acting Minister of TEATT, Mr. Omar Ottley met with the St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority (SMCAA) to present the much-anticipated aviation Licenses, which were upgraded to an innovative new ID format.

The new licenses are an upgrade from the old paper licenses that were issued to aviation professionals (pilots, mechanics, and air traffic controllers). The new licenses contain all of the required information by the aviation ministerial regulations and remain compliant with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It is a requirement for aviation professionals to have their certification credentials ...



...



