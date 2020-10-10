St. Maarten commemorates 1st decade of Country Status with Virtual Events. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On behalf of the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs hereby invites the people of St. Maarten to join and take part in the Virtual Commemoration of Constitution Day under the theme “Decadal Growth and Progress”, on October 12th, 2020 at 10:00 am via Government of Sint Maarten Facebook page.

Today, Saturday, October 10, 2020, the commemoration commenced with a live National Address delivered by his Excellency, Governor of St. Maarten drs. Eugene B. Holiday in front of the Courthouse where the inaugural ceremony was held on 10-10-10. The Governor of St. Maarten also virtually unveiled a plaque ...



