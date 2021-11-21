St. Maarten Concrete commissions new state of the art Concrete Plant. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG—The most significant development in Construction on St. Maarten in the past ten years is undoubtedly St. Maarten Concrete NV's addition of the German-engineered Putzmeister "wet-mix" Concrete Plant.

St. Maarten Concrete NV is now the only Concrete Company in the Caribbean with a wet-mix and dry-mix plant.

The new Wet Mix plant arrived three months ago. It was commissioned just in time to deliver the biggest single pour of Concrete on record when it delivered 738-yards of Concrete to pour the foundation of the New St. Maarten Medical Centre on November 3.

