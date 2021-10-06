St. Maarten expected to do well during upcoming season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of TEATT Roger Lawerence told reporters on Wednesday that he attended the Seatrade Cruise-Global this past week, which is the largest tradeshow in the cruise industry.

St. Maarten, he said participated in panel discussions and it was during this tradeshow that St. Maarten was nominated and selected for the Wear back Seatrade award. The award is a representation of St. Maarten’s commitment to the industry.

The Minister said that a realization path for the country will allow the start of the reposition as the leading destination in the Caribbean.

