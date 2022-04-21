St. Maarten experiences optimistic tourism numbers first quarter of 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Minister Hon. Roger Lawrence says St. Maarten has reason to be optimistic, as airport passenger arrival numbers for the first quarter of 2022 outperform numbers in 2021 by 209 per cent.

He says the numbers are almost equal to those recorded in 2019 before the pandemic resulted in the global collapse of economies.

"Based on present numbers, we are cautiously optimistic about this year's visitor arrivals, especially considering that we have been able to add Carnival to our list of activities for 2022. It is also evident that hosting this year's prior







