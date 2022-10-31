St. Maarten Flavors Program Calls on Participants to Make November Culinary Month as Sustainable as Possible. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- For the upcoming St. Maarten Flavors culinary month, organizers call on participants to use reusable and recyclable kitchen wares and utensils where possible. This can serve as practice for January 1st when government has announced its enforcement of a ban on plastic and Styrofoam wares. This was stated in an internal e-mail to participating restaurants by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), endorsed by main St. Maarten Flavors supporters St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and PDG Supplies.



47 Restaurants and bars now take part in the St. Maarten Flavors program, offering three-course signature dinners at $ 49 and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41673-st-maarten-flavors-program-calls-on-participants-to-make-november-culinary-month-as-sustainable-as-possible.html