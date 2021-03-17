St. Maarten gearing up towards herd immunity with COVID-19. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek told members of the media on Wednesday during the Council of Minister’s press bring that today March 17th marks one year since Sint Maarten reported its first case of COVID-19 on the southern side of the island.

Panneflek said this time last year there were a lot of unknowns with panic and fear seeping into public sentiment.

“No one could have ever predicted how crippling COVID-19 would have been. People lost their jobs, families were separated from loved ones, parents had to learn to balance working remotely while adapting to distance learning for ...



