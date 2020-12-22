St Maarten has reached a tipping point with increased number of COVID-19 cases. | SMN NEWS

~ Curfew recommended while stricter policies need to be implemented for nightlife. ~

PHILIPSBURG: — St. Maarten has reached a tipping point says head of CPS Eva Lista de Weever at a special conference on Tuesday as they gave a broader update on COVID-19. De Weever said there has been an increase in positive cases and there are still some clusters that are all community transmitted.

De Weever said St. Maarten registered 1362 positive cases over the past 9 months, she said as of Monday, December 21st, 2020, 24 new cases were registered. The Collective Preventative Head said that based ...



