St. Maarten is now Level 3 (CDC) as the island races back to normalcy. | SMN NEWS

~Business restrictions back to normal as of March 17th~



PHILIPSBURG:--- The CDC has recently confirmed that as of Monday, March 14th, St. Maarten has improved to a Travel Health Notice Level 3 from a level 4.

Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence said that this is welcomed in the news and aligns with the “We are Open” campaign theme as St. Maarten continues to transition to normalcy. “

“We have also coordinated for our next phase of normalcy, that as of tomorrow March 17th, 2022, all restrictions regarding business opening hours will be removed and businesses can now open as per ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39919-st-maarten-is-now-level-3-cdc-as-the-island-races-back-to-normalcy.html