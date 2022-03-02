St. Maarten joins EU and UN, condemns Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. | SMN NEWS

~ Government supports the stance taken by Heineken Regatta. ~

PHILIPSBURG: --- The Government of St. Maarten joins the European Union and its stance against Russia and its decision to invade Ukraine. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs made the announcement at the Council of Ministers' press briefing on Wednesday. Jacobs said the decision taken by Russia would also affect St. Maarten since the country is part of the European Union through the Kingdom.

The Prime Minister said that St. Maarten joins the Kingdom in condemning these acts of aggression against the people of Ukraine.

Jacobs said that St. Maarten must implement ...



...



