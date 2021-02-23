St. Maarten National Basketball Association joins International Basketball Union. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The International Basketball Union (IBU) is excited to announce the addition of the St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) as its third member and first from the Caribbean region.

The SXMNBA joins Ke Aupuni (Kingdom of) Hawai’i Athletics and White Mountain Basketball of the Apache Nation (Arizona, USA) as charter members of the IBU, which was only launched in January of 2021.

SXMNBA FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/SXMNBA/

About the SXMNBA: The SXMNBA is a basketball organization for ages of eight to 50 years that seeks recreational, competitive, and high-performance opportunities on the local, regional and international scenes. Their ...



