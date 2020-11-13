St. Maarten negotiations on the 3rd tranche of liquidity support starts today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The discussion on the third tranche of liquidity support commenced this morning, Friday, November 13, 2020, after the Kingdom Council of Ministers (RMR) meeting, wherein SS Knops expressed the willingness of the Netherlands to engage in discussions with St. Maarten on the third tranche for liquidity support. St. Maarten has been given the green light to commence discussions on the third tranche of liquidity support. Following a constructive conclusion of the negotiations with the College Financieel Toezicht (CFT) for which positive advice was rendered to the Chair of the Kingdom Council of Ministers (RMR), Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs secured a ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36142-st-maarten-negotiations-on-the-3rd-tranche-of-liquidity-support-starts-today.html