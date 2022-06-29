St. Maarten not in agreement with conditions to remove cuts. | SMN NEWS

~ Parliament must approve the law in order for the country to move forward.~

PHILIPSBURG: --- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Wednesday that the conditions to remove the 12.5% cuts from the salaries of civil servants and workers from semi-public sectors have now been reduced to 4.

The Dutch government had proposed 8 new conditions which were not accepted by the Caribbean countries. She said after collaboration and discussions with the State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen the conditions have been reduced to four, however, St. Maarten still has serious conditions with one of those conditions as such ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40760-st-maarten-not-in-agreement-with-conditions-to-remove-cuts.html