St. Maarten now fully open to visitors, no EHAS required to enter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Acting Minister of TEATT Omar Ottley announced on Wednesday that St. Maarten is now fully open to all visitors entering the country, this new measure was implemented as of November 1st, 2022.

Travelers no longer have to fill out the EHAS in order to enter St. Maarten. Ottley said vaccinated or unvaccinated can now travel to the country.

The Acting Minister of TEATT said that after meeting with the SHTA, a decision was taken to allow all persons desirous of entering St. Maarten to enter to without filling out the EHAS or any other forms for data purposes.

The



