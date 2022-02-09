St. Maarten on the race to normalcy, phase two may soon be eliminated, nightlife opening hours extended to 01.00am on Friday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- The Minister of Health and Labor Omar Ottley announced on Wednesday that St. Maarten is on its way to moving back to normalcy if the positive trend of the coronavirus remains positive.

The Minister referred to news coming out of the Netherlands that states that their current approach towards COVID-19 is not sustainable for society and the economy, since this is going to be a way of life worldwide.

Ottley said this is exactly what the government of St. Maarten has been saying and was busy preparing its people for. He said some people thought he was insane ...



