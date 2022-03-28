St. Maarten Padel club held its finals for pre-qualifiers. | SMN NEWS

Belair:--- This past Saturday Sxm Padel Club hosted the finals of its first Pre-qualifier open tournament. During the past 3 weeks over 50 local Padel Tennis players from both sides of the island battled in 3 categories Coed, ladies, and men’s.

Over 72 matches were played culminating in the finals this past Saturday. The coed category was won by Alex Schwartz and Laureline Deneufgermain, the Ladies won by Virginia Tinoco and Charlotte Overath, and the men’s was won by Nicolas Jaume and Matthieu Riffat from the French side. The winners received prizes of weekend stays from the Main sponsor Oyster ...



