St. Maarten Police are busy recruiting new officers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force is currently looking for proactive and talented professionals to join our team. The Police force os Sint Maarten is particularly inviting candidates (who are able to speak and write the Dutch language) who live in the Dutch Caribbean or who were born on the islands and are currently living in the Netherlands.

If you would like to be considered for a future position, you can download the application form from the police website, fill it out and send it by email to hrm-meldingen@policesxm.sx or werving.selectie@policesxm.sx with a motivation letter to the HRM department.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37734-st-maarten-police-are-busy-recruiting-new-officers.html