St. Maarten Police supports to Haiti earthquake response. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Most countries are experiencing a challenging time due to COVD-19 and the resulting economic crisis. In addition to the difficult economic situation worldwide, Haiti suffered a massive earthquake in August that caused the loss of life and extensive property damage.

In the aftermath, a group of Sint Maarten police officers established a committee tasked with collecting donations from within the police organization for the Haitian people.

Over the last few weeks, the committee has collected more than three boxes of food and other goods. The donation package was handed over on Friday to one of the Haitian organizations operating



...



