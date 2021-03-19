St. Maarten received Council of State Advice on Kingdom Consensus Law Today | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, March 18, 2021, a four-country meeting was held with the Prime Ministers of St. Maarten, Curaçao, and Aruba and State Secretary Knops. The Caribbean countries were informed that the advice on the Kingdom Consensus Law from the Council of State was issued and shared with the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) last week. As such, it was forwarded to the three Caribbean countries via the cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary today, Friday, March 19, 2021.

The advice cannot be debated or shared publicly per law until it is handled in the Kingdom Council of ...



