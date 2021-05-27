St. Maarten Showcased Across Major North American Networks. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (May 26, 2021):— On Tuesday, May 25, St. Maarten was seen in millions of homes across North America as the featured trip giveaway on the number one rated and nationally syndicated daytime talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.

The exposure is part of St. Maarten Tourism Bureau’s efforts in conjunction with Diamond Public Relations to heighten the island’s presence in the United States and generate new interest and demand.

Oyster Bay Beach Resort partnered to provide the hotel stay prize package, which the celebrity hosts outlined in detail as images of the resort aired to millions of viewers. ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37686-st-maarten-showcased-across-major-north-american-networks.html