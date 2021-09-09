St. Maarten South Omega Leo Club inducted two new members into its organization. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten South Omega Leo Club recently inducted two new members into its Organization on September 4th, 2021. The newly installed members are now part of an organization that has over 170, 000 Leos spanning across 151 nations with a total of more than 7,400 Leo Clubs worldwide.

The Club was honored to have District Governor Lion Claudio Buncamper PMJF attend the induction ceremony and install the two Leos. The new members are Ms. Mikailie Carabin and Mr. Jandrick Hinds.

The Omega Leo Club’s President Javid Hurtault stated “Being a Leo naturally goes beyond our service to our ...



