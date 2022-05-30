St, Maarten Taxi Association Donates to Babe Ruth League. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, May 30th, the St. Maarten Taxi Association made a donation to the St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth League. President of the Taxi Association, Ms. Maya Friday, was very instrumental in coordinating the generous efforts of the Taxi Association. The donation will be used towards funding the SXM Babe Ruth League's trip to the Bahamas in July of this year where the Babe Ruth Caribbean Baseball Championship is slated to be held. The SXM Babe Ruth League is St. Maarten's newest baseball association and we are encouraging our corporate, as well as, private citizens to donate towards a ...



