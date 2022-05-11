St. Maarten wants removal of 12.5% cuts from salaries. | SMN NEWS

~ Elected and appointed Officials cuts of 15% remains in effect.

PHILIPSBURG: --- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Wednesday that the Council of Ministers has dispatched a letter to the State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen requesting that the imposed 12.5% cuts from the salaries of civil servants and workers of government-owned companies be removed.

Jacobs said that this matter will have to be discussed in the Kingdom Council of Ministers and St. Maarten is hoping for a positive response.

The Prime Minister made clear that her government is for its people and that while a letter was sent ...



...



