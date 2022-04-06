St. Maarten will not be receiving liquidity support for second quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- The Minister of Health and Labor Omar Ottley announced on Wednesday that St. Maarten will not be receiving any liquidity support for the second quarter of 2022.

The Minister made the statements when he indicated that St. Maarten and its people would have to live with the COVID-19 virus which is in its endemic phase.

The Minister was asked if everything is in place for carnival 2022 where falsified vaccination cards and QR codes can be detected. Ottley said nothing is 100% perfect but the government has increased its technology while increasing the knowledge of its staff by ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40081-st-maarten-will-not-be-receiving-liquidity-support-for-second-quarter.html