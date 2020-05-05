St. Maartener, Daisiray "Tracy" Lake, Wins Virtual Division E Toastmasters International Speech Contest. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Last Sunday, Caribbean Toastmasters held the 2020 Speech Contest for Division E. St. Maarten national Daisiray “Tracy” Lake (Area 30) won the International speech contest. Lake is a member of the SXM Achievers Toastmasters Club.
Lake competed against Cheryl Dangleben-York (Area 29) and Miguel Henry (Area 31). Dangleben-York secured second place for the Soualiga Corporate Toastmasters Club. Miguel Henry secured a third-place win for Cobraced Toastmasters Club.
The annual event featured speeches for the humorous, table topic, and international speech categories. Former Division Director E, Mrs. Helen Cristina-Romeo served as chief judge. Area Director Eartha Cassius (Area 32)
