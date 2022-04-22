St. Maarten’s SXM Padel Club selected as final stop of the International Senior Padel Tennis (ISPT) Circuit 2022 edition. | SMN NEWS

Belair:--- St. Maarten. The Board of Directors of the International Senior Padel Tennis Circuit of the Americas (the largest in the world) after visiting and inspecting the facilities of the SXM Padel Club last month announced earlier today that St. Maarten will be one of the 4 places in the world where tournaments will take place in 2022. The evaluation and decision were made after 9 of the 16 member countries presented proposals to be the host of this prestigious event. The other destinations selected were Ecuador, Chile, and El Salvador. The tournament is slated to take place from December ...



