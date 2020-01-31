St. Martin artist Deborah Jack exhibits in Africa. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The art of Deborah Jack, probably St. Martin’s most reviewed visual artist, has been on exhibit in Bamako, capital of Mali, since last November.

“I exhibited with MFON: Women Photographers of the African Diaspora at Bamako Encounters – African Biennale of Photography,” said Jack.

Jack’s photograph in the exhibit is called “Untitled,” from the series, The Season of Bloom. The group show ends January 31, 2020, as the 12th edition of “Bamako Encounters.”

“My work seeks to articulate an historical and cultural injury in a way that tries to avoid and subvert images of suffering

