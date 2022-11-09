St. Martin Unity Flag presented to Parliament as a cultural symbol. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs; Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sport (ECYS), Drs. Rodolphe Samuel; along with the Head of the Department of Culture Ms. Clara Reyes took to the floor of Parliament. Also present was the owner of the Flag and project coordinator of House Nehesi, Mr. Lasana M. Sekou; Conscious Lyrics founder Mr. Shujah Reiph; author Mr. Fabian Badejo; and Dr. Rhoda Arrindell to present the importance of the St. Martin Unity Flag.



The Prime Minister, in her opening remarks, established that despite the political separation, the two national communities have continued ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41749-st-martin-unity-flag-presented-to-parliament-as-a-cultural-symbol.html