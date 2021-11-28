St. Martin writer Lasana Sekou on the Barbados republic. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- There are Caribbean cultural workers that are as focused on the historical meaning of Barbados becoming a republic on November 30, as are political scientists and everyday citizens who love political matters, said Jacqueline Sample, president of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

Sample pointed to a statement by St. Martin writer Lasana M. Sekou on the Facebook page of the indie press in early November.

Sekou’s statement reads: “In 2021, Barbados declares itself a republic. This significant step in the sovereignty journey of the country and its people acquires the newest political milestone in the ongoing building of political ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39166-st-martin-writer-lasana-sekou-on-the-barbados-republic.html