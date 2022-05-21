St. Martin writer published in 5 books in first 4 months of 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The poetry and drama by Lasana M. Sekou and analysis of his work have been published in five books in Europe and the Caribbean between January and April 2022.

Last January a study of Hurricane Protocol by the St. Martin author appeared in Vernaculars in an Age of World Literatures. Edited by Christina Kullberg and David Watson, professors at Uppsala University, Sweden, the book of critical essays was published by Bloomsbury Academic.

The “global context” analysis of chapter four by Dr. Kullberg compares Sekou’s “catastrophe literature” with that of his contemporaries, Richard Georges (Virgin Islands) and Celia Sorhaindo (Dominica).

...



...



