Stabbing and shooting near the Jocelyn Arndell Festival village. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Sunday, July 3rd 2022 at approximately 03:15 am several police patrols were dispatched to the Jocelyn Arndell Festival village, after receiving

several calls that a serious incident had taken place there, shortly after the Cooler Fete event which was held there and which was well attended. According to reports at least two persons had sustained injuries On arrival, the investigating officers learned that one male was stabbed, and shortly after another male was shot.

It is not yet clear as to what actually led to both victims being injured.

Both victims were treated on the scene by paramedics and then ...



...



