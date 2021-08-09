Stabbing victim seeks out police. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A man with stab wounds turned up at Philipsburg Police Station on Sunday around 9:30 pm. He told officers he was stabbed with a knife during an argument by a man he knows by the nickname of ”Cribe”. Ambulance personnel tended the victim at the Police Station.

According to the victim, the incident occurred at a residence in Middle Region where the suspect was thought to be staying. Several police patrols went to the area to seek the suspect, but he was not found. The investigation is still ongoing.

KPSM Press Release.



