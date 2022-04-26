Stacy-Ann Taylor Modeling Agency – Fara Vilssaint Dravcon 1st runner up in SDCF Carnival Teen Pageant. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio is pleased to announce our first participant/contestant for the SCDF Carnival Teen Queen Pageant 2022.

We celebrate our people/talents, Fara Vilssaint Dracon, a true dreamer who believes that “no dream is impossible once you have worked hard enough to achieve it.

We, Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio, had the honor to work with Fara through her journey and pageantry at the recent staging of Carnival Teen Queen on the night of April 19, 2022.

Our 17 years old native of Sweet Soualiga (Saint Martin) earned the title of 1st Runner–Up.

Through her hard work, beauty, poise, intellect, talent, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40206-stacy-ann-taylor-modeling-agency-fara-vilssaint-dravcon-1st-runner-up-in-sdcf-carnival-teen-pageant.html