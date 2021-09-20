Start the Growing Season Right with Free Plants from Amuseum Naturalis. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter:--- The beginning of the fall rainy season is a traditional time for planting on St. Martin. To take advantage of the growing season, stop by the Les Fruits de Mer association’s free plant stand at Amuseum Naturalis! Thanks to supporting from Delta Petroleum, they will have special plants available and some free books about plants.

“We have a free plant stand at Amuseum Naturalis that we stock all year, but right now is the best time to get those plants into the ground,” explained Les Fruits de Mer President Jenn Yerkes. “We give away about 1,000 plants every ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38584-start-the-growing-season-right-with-free-plants-from-amuseum-naturalis.html