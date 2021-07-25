State of Emergency soon to be declared for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. — FIGARO. | SMN NEWS

PARIS:— The French Government announced that a state of emergency will soon be declared for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. This is according to the Figaro newspapers. The announcement was made on the evening of July 24th due to a “worrying” health situation and a “sharp increase and rapid dissemination ”of the coronavirus.

The Senate voted for a government amendment to this effect, during the examination of the health bill.

The state of emergency, once reinstated, would be “applicable until September 30,” the text indicates.

Deputy Minister Brigitte Bourguignon underlined the high hospitalization figures in Saint-Martin compared to the capacities ...



